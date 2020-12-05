Left Menu
Positivity rate below 4 pc for 5 days would mean Delhi has been successful in combating COVID: Jain

If the COVID-19 positivity rate in the national capital stays below four per cent for five consecutive days, it would mean Delhi has been successful in combating the pandemic, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Friday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2020 01:16 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 01:16 IST
Positivity rate below 4 pc for 5 days would mean Delhi has been successful in combating COVID: Jain

If the COVID-19 positivity rate in the national capital stays below four per cent for five consecutive days, it would mean Delhi has been successful in combating the pandemic, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Friday. Interacting with reporters, he also said there were "enough resources for the application as well as storage of vaccine" and mohalla clinics, polyclinics, dispensaries and hospitals will facilitate the application.

"The positivity rate has become less than 5 per cent as compared to the surge since November 7 which is a sign of relief as it points to perpetual declining of the effect of the pandemic in Delhi," Jain said. "If this continues for five consecutive days, Delhi will successfully combat the outbreak," he said.

The positivity rate in Delhi was 4.96 per cent on Thursday. "For people who have already recovered from COVID-19, their body has produced antibodies naturally so they do not need to be vaccinated in the first phase," Jain said.

Delhi recorded 4,067 new COVID-19 cases on Friday with a record 85,003 tests being conducted the previous day, even as the positivity rate dipped to 4.78 per cent, authorities said. Seventy-three more fatalities were recorded, pushing the toll in the national capital to 9,497.

The minister asserted that once the vaccine is handed over by the Centre, the city government can "roll it out to the entire population of Delhi in a few weeks". "We have facilities like mohalla clinics, polyclinics, dispensaries to facilitate application of the vaccine. This vaccine is stored in thermocol boxes with dry ice. So storage if this vaccine will not be a problem," he added.

He also said it was due to the "aggressive testing and contract-tracing" that Delhi has been able to achieve what it has in its fight against COVID-19. "The total number of ICU beds are 5,029, out of which, over 2,000 beds are vacant. This is indicative of the situation getting better gradually. If the positivity rate continues to stay below 5 per cent, we will overcome the pandemic," he said.

