Assam reports 169 fresh COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

Assam's COVID-19 death toll increased to 987 with two more persons succumbing to the disease on Friday, while 169 new cases took the tally to 2,13,505, Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. He said that 121 patients were cured of the infection during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,08,964.

The number of active cases currently is 3,551while three patients had migrated out of the state. "Sad to share the demise of two #COVID patients today.....My deepest condolences to the bereaved families.

Please take care!" the minister tweeted. One person each died in Sivasagar and Dibrugarh districts.

The current death rate in the state remained at 0.46 per cent, the minister said. The 169 new cases included 61 from Kamrup Metropolitan district.

Assam conducted of 28,451 tests for COVID-19, taking the total number of such tests to 54,25,067 including both Rapid Antigen and RT-PCR tests..