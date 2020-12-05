Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iran's coronavirus deaths surpass 50,000 - health ministry

Reuters | Updated: 05-12-2020 16:39 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 16:15 IST
Iran's coronavirus deaths surpass 50,000 - health ministry
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Iran's total death toll from coronavirus surpassed 50,000 on Saturday with 321 new fatalities recorded in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said, as the number of cases in the Middle East's worst-affected country reached 1,028,986.

Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari told state TV that 12,181 people had been infected with the coronavirus since Friday. The death toll now stands at 50,016.

TRENDING

Updated Voice Access app now available for older Android versions

Norway to use all three vaccines to stop COVID-19, says health minister

FTSE 100 hits nine-month high as oil prices jump

Norway to use three vaccines to stop COVID-19 from early 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway's first phase to be open for public from May 1

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said the first phase of the Mumbai- Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway from Nagpur to Shirdi will be thrown open to public on May 1, 2021. The chief minister made the announcement after revie...

DGGI sleuths arrest two for Rs 170 cr fraudulent transactions

Nagpur, Dec 5 PTIThe Directorate General of GST Intelligence DGGI has arrested two proprietors of trading firms from Aurangabad in Maharashtra in connection with alleged fraudulent transactions of over Rs 170.35 crore, as per an official re...

Doctor brothers from Haryana set up free medical camp at Singhu border

Two brothers who are doctors and belong to a farming family of Haryanas Sirsa district are providing free medical care to the agitating farmers who are up in arms against the Centres three farm laws. A medical camp has been set up at the Si...

Former sportspersons from Punjab to return awards in support of farmers' agitation on Sunday

Several former sportspersons from Punjab including Padma Shri and Arjuna awardees left for Delhi on Saturday to return their awards in support of the farmers protest against the Centres three agriculture reform laws. They will join the farm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020