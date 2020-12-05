43 new COVID-19 cases detected in UP's Muzaffarnagar

43 new COVID-19 cases detected in UP's MuzaffarnagarPTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 05-12-2020 18:18 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 18:18 IST
Forty-three new cases of COVID-19 were detected in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, pushing the number of active cases here to 502
The new cases came from 1,088 samples tested for the disease in the district, District Magistrate Selvakumari J said
The official said 49 more patients have recuperated, taking the total number of recoveries in the district to 6,583.