Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bharat Biotech says COVAXIN efficacious, safe, as Anil Vij tests positive for Covid-19

Vij had offered to be the first volunteer in the phase three trials for Covaxin, an indigenous potential vaccine against COVID-19 being developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research ICMR.The drug firm said its vaccine Covaxin is based on two dose schedule and its efficacy is determined 14 days post the second dosage.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2020 18:31 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 18:31 IST
Bharat Biotech says COVAXIN efficacious, safe, as Anil Vij tests positive for Covid-19

Bharat Biotech on Saturday defended its COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin, terming it safe and efficacious after Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij tested positive for the viral disease despite taking the first shot of the medication. Vij had offered to be the first volunteer in the phase three trials for Covaxin, an indigenous potential vaccine against COVID-19 being developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

The drug firm said its vaccine Covaxin is based on two dose schedule and its efficacy is determined 14 days post the second dosage. "COVAXIN clinical trials are based on a 2-dose schedule, given 28 days apart. The vaccine efficacy will be determined 14 days post the second dose," Bharat Biotech said in a statement.

The vaccine has been designed to be efficacious when subjects receive both doses and post the 14-day period after the second dose, it said without directly commenting on Vij who had received the first shot of the vaccine on November 20. The minister said that he had gone to Panipat a few days ago where he spent two to three hours with a BJP leader, who too has tested positive for COVID-19. Bharat Biotech said the phase 3 trials of the vaccine are double blinded and randomised, where 50 per cent of subjects will receive the vaccine and 50 per cent of subjects will receive placebo.

Covaxin is a fully indigenously developed COVID-19 vaccine, with the largest Phase 3 clinical trial conducted in India, on 26,000 subjects across 25 sites, it said. The goal is to evaluate the efficacy of COVAXIN across the country, the company added. The phase 3 trials of the vaccine is the only efficacy trial being conducted in India for COVID-19 vaccines, to determine its suitability to the diverse Indian population, Bharat Biotec said.

TRENDING

Updated Voice Access app now available for older Android versions

One Piece Chapter 998 to deal with bigger problems, thousands of lives at stake

Norway to use all three vaccines to stop COVID-19, says health minister

FTSE 100 hits nine-month high as oil prices jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Campaigning for first phase of BTC elections ends

Campaigning for the first phase of Bodoland Territorial Council BTC elections to 21 seats on December 7 ended on Saturday evening, with the ruling BPF trying hard to retain its rule for the fourth consecutive term. All major political parti...

Follow compliance norms to get tax benefits: CBIC chief tells traders

Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs chairman M Ajit Kumar said on Saturday that the trading community should follow the compliance norms for getting the benefits extended by the government. Speaking at a webinar organised by Bharat ...

With 1,514 new COVID-19 cases, Gujarat's tally rises to 2,17,333; 15 deaths take toll to 4,064: state health department.

With 1,514 new COVID-19 cases, Gujarats tally rises to 2,17,333 15 deaths take toll to 4,064 state health department....

'When in doubt, you must workout', Sara Ali Khan motivates fans

Bollywood star Sara Ali Khan on Saturday shared a glimpse of her workout routine as she performed push-ups and crunches. The Kedarnath star hopped on to Instagram and shared a short clip featuring herself going through a tough work out rout...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020