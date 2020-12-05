COVID-19: 1,325 new cases in Karnataka, 12 deaths

Karnataka on Saturday reported 1,325 new cases of COVID-19 and 12 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 8,91,685 and the death toll to 11,846, as it tested over a lakh samples. A total of over 1,16,13,924 samples have been tested so far, out of which 1,04,032 were tested today alone, and 18,367 among them were rapid antigen tests.

The day also saw 1,400 patients getting discharged after recovery. Out of 1,325 fresh cases reported on Saturday, 709 cases were from Bengaluru urban alone.

As of December 5 evening, cumulatively 8,91,685 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 11,846 deaths and 8,54,861 discharges, the health department said in its bulletin. It said, out of 24,959 active cases, 24,681 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and stable, while 278 are in ICU.

According to the bulletin, 6 out of the total 12 deaths reported on Saturday are from Bengaluru urban, followed by Ballari, Chitradurga, Dakshina Kannada, Kolar, Mandya andUttara Kannada (1). Most of the dead are either with a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) or Influenza-like illness (ILI).

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru urban accounted for 709, Mysuru 55, Belagavi 45, Tumakauru 44, Chikkamagaluru 42, followed by others. Bengaluru urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 3,73,291 infections, followed by Mysuru 50,977 and Ballari 38,327.

Among discharges too Bengaluru urban tops the list with total 3,49,929 discharges, followed by Mysuru 49,621 and Ballari 37,555.PTI KSU BN WELCOME BN WELCOME.