Left Menu
Development News Edition

S.Korea to consider new curbs as coronavirus cases hit 9-month high

South Korea on Sunday reported 631 new coronavirus cases, the highest in nine months, ahead of an expected government decision on whether to further tighten social distancing curbs as health authorities struggle to contain a third wave of outbreaks. Many of the recent cases have been centered in the capital city of Seoul, which on Saturday launched unprecedented curfews, shuttering most establishments and shops at 9 p.m.

Reuters | Updated: 06-12-2020 06:29 IST | Created: 06-12-2020 06:29 IST
S.Korea to consider new curbs as coronavirus cases hit 9-month high

South Korea on Sunday reported 631 new coronavirus cases, the highest in nine months, ahead of an expected government decision on whether to further tighten social distancing curbs as health authorities struggle to contain a third wave of outbreaks. After implementing tighter restrictions on Saturday, the government is to decide on Sunday whether to impose new measures in a country that had seen initial success through aggressive contact tracing and other steps.

The new cases bring the country's tally to 37,546, with 545 deaths, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency reported. Many of the recent cases have been centered in the capital city of Seoul, which on Saturday launched unprecedented curfews, shuttering most establishments and shops at 9 p.m. (1200 GMT) for two weeks and cutting back public transportation operations by 30% in the evenings.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 to deal with bigger problems, thousands of lives at stake

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 titled ‘Battle of Heaven and Earth’ detailed spoilers released

Black Clover Chapter 274 titled ‘Outbreak of War’, Mereoleona attacks demon

One Punch Man Chapter 137’s possible release in Jan 2021, Saitama is missing in action

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

Trump campaigns in Georgia for two Republican candidates while pressing vote fraud claims

U.S. President Donald Trump campaigned in Georgia on Saturday for two Republican senators at a rally that some in his party fear could end up hurting, not helping, their chances by focusing on his efforts to reverse his own election defeat....

Rugby-Proud Argentina thrive on adversity 'pandemic style'

Argentinas squad left Australia on Sunday full of pride in their remarkable Tri-Nations campaign and with their reputation as an international rugby power considerably enhanced.The future of Argentine rugby, and for many of its players, rem...

Japan space probe carrying asteroid rocks lands in Australian outback

A Japanese space probe carrying the first extensive samples of an asteroid has completed its six-year mission, landing safely in the remote Australian outback, Japans space agency said on Sunday. The mission by the Japan Aerospace Explorati...

Mainland China reports 18 new COVID-19 cases for Dec. 5

Mainland China reported 18 new COVID-19 cases on Dec. 5, up from 17 cases from a day earlier, the countrys national health authority said on Sunday.The National Health Commission said in a statement that 17 of the new cases were imported in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020