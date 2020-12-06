Left Menu
Development News Edition

S.Korea tightens curbs in Seoul as COVID-19 cases hit 9-month high

South Korea will impose heightened social distancing rules for the capital Seoul and surrounding areas, health officials said on Sunday, as authorities struggle to contain the nation's largest wave of coronavirus infection in nine months.

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 06-12-2020 14:32 IST | Created: 06-12-2020 14:11 IST
S.Korea tightens curbs in Seoul as COVID-19 cases hit 9-month high
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

South Korea will impose heightened social distancing rules for the capital Seoul and surrounding areas, health officials said on Sunday, as authorities struggle to contain the nation's largest wave of coronavirus infection in nine months. The decision comes after the government implemented unprecedented measures on Saturday in a country that had seen initial success through aggressive contact tracing and other steps.

"We are in a very dangerous situation," health ministry official Park Neung-hoo told a briefing, saying localised clusters have the potential to become a national outbreak. The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) reported 631 new cases as of midnight Saturday - the largest daily tally since a peak in February and early March - bringing the country's total to 37,546, with 545 deaths.

Nearly a month of triple-digit daily infections has brought the number of active cases in South Korea to a record 7,873, the KDCA said, raising concerns over the dwindling number of hospital beds. "Right now it is exceeding the level that we can control in our hospital system," Park said.

New beds are being added and for now there are enough to treat patients, but if the trend continues, the country could face a shortage of beds, he said. Many of the recent cases have been centred in Seoul, which on Saturday launched unprecedented curfews, shuttering most establishments at 9 p.m. (1200 GMT) for two weeks and cutting back public transportation by 30% in the evenings.

Under the measures announced on Sunday, which go into effect on Tuesday, gatherings of 50 or more people are prohibited, gyms and karaoke bars must close, religious services must be held online or by broadcast, and stricter attendance limits will be placed on school classes, Park said. While restaurants will still be allowed to provide in-person service, the government is urging people to avoid eating out if possible and not hold non-essential social gatherings, he said.

The curbs will last at least three weeks, until the end of the month, Park said. Other areas of the country will also see heightened restrictions, but at a lower level than the Seoul area.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 to deal with bigger problems, thousands of lives at stake

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 titled ‘Battle of Heaven and Earth’ detailed spoilers released

Black Clover Chapter 274 titled ‘Outbreak of War’, Mereoleona attacks demon

One Punch Man Chapter 137’s possible release in Jan 2021, Saitama is missing in action

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

UK regulator who approved COVID jab says 'we are ready' for no-deal Brexit

The head of Britains medicines regulator, asked whether the COVID-19 vaccine rollout risked being disrupted if Britain and the European Union fail to reach a trade deal before the end of the Brexit transition period, said we are ready.Weve ...

2 on England cricket's touring party test positive for COVID

Two members of the England touring party in South Africa have returned unconfirmed positive tests for COVID-19, the England and Wales Cricket Board said Sunday, as the first one-day international was canceled because of a virus outbreak at ...

Australia post 194-5 against India in 2nd T20I

Put in to bat, Australia scored a challenging 194 for five against India in the second T20 International at the Sydney Cricket Ground here on Sunday. Skipper Matthew Wade made a quick-fire 32-ball 58 at the top, while Steve Smith hit 46 off...

Kushwaha-Nitish meeting triggers reunion buzz, RLSP chief downplays speculations

Amid buzz that former Union minister Upendra Kushwaha and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar may join hands again, following their recent meeting here four days ago, the RLSP chief on Sunday downplayed the speculations as premature guesswork. Kush...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020