Muzaffarnagar COVID-19 death toll up to 95

One more COVID-19 patient succumbed to coronavirus infection in Muzaffarnagar district on Sunday, taking the total fatality count to 95, officials said. A 79-year-old man from Lakshman Vihar locality admitted to Muzaffarnagar Medical College passed away. Meanwhile, 50 more cases of COVID-19 were detected on Sunday raising the active caseload to 519 in the district.

The total number of affected people due to the virus in the district has now reached 7,229. According to Muzaffarnagar DM Selvakumari J, 1,223 samples were received of which 50 came out positive.

On the day, 32 people recovered, pushing up the number of cured to 6,615 in the district so far..