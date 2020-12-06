COVID-19 recoveries go past 5.72 lakh, new cases at 4,777

Kerala's COVID-19 recoveries on Sunday crossed 5.72 lakh as 5,217 people recuperated from the disease and 4,777 new cases were reported, Health Minister K K Shailaja said. The total virus caseload mounted to 6,36,392 and 60,924 are presently under treatment.

In the last 24 hours, 51,893 samples were tested and the test positivity rate touched 9.21 per cent. So far, 66,08,606 samples have been sent for testing.

Malappuram recorded 664 cases, Kozhikode 561, Thrissur 476 and Ernakulam 474, the Minister said in a press release. The toll mounted to 2,418 with 28 more deaths.

Of the positive cases, 39 were health workers, 84 people had come from outside the state and 4,120 were infected through contact. As many as 3,14,400 people were under observation in various districts, including 14,931 in various hospitals.