India's active COVID-19 caseload falls below 4 lakh after 140 days

New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) The COVID-19 active caseload in the country has fallen below the 4 lakh-mark at 3,96,729, the lowest after 140 days, comprising just 4.1 per cent of total infections reported so far, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday. The total active cases were 3,90,459 on July 20, the ministry said.

Continuing with the trend of the last 10 days, India has reported more daily recoveries than daily new cases in a span of 24 hours. While 32,981 new positive cases were found in the country in a day, 39,109 new recoveries were registered during the same period. "The difference of 6,128 between new COVID-19 recoveries and new cases has led to a net decline of 6,519 cases from the total active caseload in a span of 24 hours," the ministry underlined.

New cases per million population in India recorded in the past seven days are amongst the lowest in the world; the figure for the last seven days is 182, it highlighted. "The number of cases per million population has also been historically low for India. India's case per million is 6,988 against the world average of 8,438," it said further.

The total recoveries have surged to 91,39,901. "The gap between recoveries and active cases has crossed 87 lakhs (87,43,172) as on date," the ministry said. Of the new recovered cases, 81.20 per cent are from 10 states and UTs.

Maharashtra has reported the maximum number of single day recoveries with7,486 newly recovered cases. Kerala follows with 5,217 new recoveries. Delhi registered 4,622 new recoveries. The ministry said that 76.20 per cent of the new cases are from 10 states and UTs. Kerala reported the highest daily new cases at 4,777. This is followed by Maharashtra with 4,757 new cases. West Bengal recorded 3,143 new cases.

A total of 391 case fatalities have been reported in a span of 24 hours. Ten states and UTs account for 75.07 per cent of new deaths. Delhi saw the maximum casualties (69). West Bengal and Maharashtra follow with 46 and 40 daily deaths, respectively, the ministry said.

The daily registered deaths per million population during the past week when compared globally demonstrate that India continues to have one of the lowest at 3 deaths/million population, it underscored. Even when tabulated on a cumulative basis, India's death per million population is one of the lowest in the world (101), it said.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 96,77,203 with 32,981 new infections being reported in a day, while the death toll rose to 1,40,573 with 391 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.