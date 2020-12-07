Left Menu
Development News Edition

World Bank approves $25mn to boost Covid-19 recovery in Samoa

The World Bank’s Board of Executive Directors today approved US$25 million in grants to support Samoa’s social and economic response and recovery from COVID-19 and boost efforts to build resilience to climate change, natural disasters and health-related risks.

World Bank | Washington DC | Updated: 07-12-2020 12:46 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 12:46 IST
World Bank approves $25mn to boost Covid-19 recovery in Samoa
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

The World Bank's Board of Executive Directors today approved US$25 million in grants to support Samoa's social and economic response and recovery from COVID-19 and boost efforts to build resilience to climate change, natural disasters, and health-related risks.

This financing supports Government measures to assist workers affected by COVID-19 and increase benefits for the elderly. Reforms supported by the operation will also help to bolster government revenue collection and improve the management of fiscal risks associated with state-owned enterprises. To ensure greater resilience to climate change and natural disasters, the World Bank support has helped develop legislation to improve Samoa's early warning systems and drive improved standards for buildings. The operation has also supported legislative changes to protect children from infectious diseases.

"We have all felt the unprecedented impacts of COVID-19; impacts that require strategic and sustainable approaches to help our economy, our people, and ecosystems to come out stronger," said the Minister of Finance, the Hon. Sili Epa Tuioti. "This support from the World Bank will be critical to ensure that we can provide assistance to those Samoans who need it the most, whilst also having funds we can call on in case of a natural disaster in the future."

The operation provides US$15 million as an upfront grant from the International Development Association (IDA), the World Bank's fund for the most in-need countries, with a further IDA grant of US$10 million under a Catastrophe-Deferred Drawdown Option (Cat-DDO) that is available for withdrawal in the event of a significant natural, climate-related or health disaster. A similar mechanism was drawn on in the wake of the measles outbreak in 2019, and again in March 2020 to bolster the government's financial capacity to support COVID-19 preparedness and response.

"In a year of considerable challenges for Samoans, we are pleased to support Samoa's efforts to mitigate the economic impacts of COVID-19, protect Samoan families' livelihoods, and boost the country's resilience to future climate-related and health shocks," said Michel Kerf, World Bank Country Director for Papua New Guinea and the Pacific Islands.

The World Bank works in partnership with 12 countries across the Pacific, supporting 84 projects totaling US$1.73 billion in commitments in sectors including agriculture, aviation and transport, climate and disaster resilience, economic policy, education and employment, energy, fisheries, health, macroeconomic management, rural development, telecommunications, and tourism.

World Bank Group Response to COVID-19

The World Bank Group, one of the largest sources of funding and knowledge for developing countries, is taking broad, fast action to help developing countries strengthen their pandemic response. It is supporting public health interventions, working to ensure the flow of critical supplies and equipment, and helping the private sector continue to operate and sustain jobs.

The World Bank Group is making available up to $160 billion over a 15-month period ending June 2021 to help more than 100 countries protect the poor and vulnerable, support businesses, and bolster economic recovery. This includes $50 billion of new IDA resources through grants and highly concessional loans and $12 billion for developing countries to finance the purchase and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines

TRENDING

Google removes some IAC browser extensions for 'policy violations'

Health News Roundup: Pfizer seeks emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccine; Most of California to be under stay-at-home orders and more

Britain gets ready for rollout of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine this week

Science News Roundup: Japan retrieves space probe; Bezos says Blue Origin will take the first woman and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

Brexit crunch time as EU and UK still divided over trade deal

Brexit hung in the balance on Monday as Britain and the European Union made a last-ditch attempt to bridge significant differences to strike a trade deal that would avoid a disorderly exit in just 24 days time.As fears rose of a chaotic no-...

UPDATE 2-India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate

Serum Institute of India, the worlds largest vaccine producer by volume, has sought emergency use authorization in the country for AstraZeneca Plcs COVID-19 vaccine candidate, its chief executive officer said on Monday.The experimental vacc...

World Bank approves $25mn to boost Covid-19 recovery in Samoa

The World Banks Board of Executive Directors today approved US25 million in grants to support Samoas social and economic response and recovery from COVID-19 and boost efforts to build resilience to climate change, natural disasters, and hea...

Home care for the elderly booms as Spaniards shun nursing homes

When Elena Lorenzos 86-year-old sister Rosario fell in the middle of the night in her home in Spains northern Galicia region and her husband struggled to assist her, they knew it was time to get help. But a nursing home was out of the quest...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020