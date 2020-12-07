Left Menu
Development News Edition

India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

Serum Institute of India, the world's largest vaccine producer by volume, has sought approval for emergency use of AstraZeneca Plc's COVID-19 vaccine in the country, its chief executive officer said on Monday. The vaccine can be stored at two to eight degrees Celsius and distributed more easily in India, which has the world's second-highest number of infections and lacks cold chain capabilities that a vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc requires.

Reuters | Updated: 07-12-2020 13:45 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 13:24 IST
India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@AstraZeneca)

Serum Institute of India, the world's largest vaccine producer by volume, has sought approval for emergency use of AstraZeneca Plc's COVID-19 vaccine in the country, its chief executive officer said on Monday.

The vaccine can be stored at two to eight degrees Celsius and distributed more easily in India, which has the world's second-highest number of infections and lacks cold chain capabilities that a vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc requires. Over the weekend, a top Indian government health adviser said in a TV interview that Pfizer had applied for an emergency use authorization for its vaccine.

Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla tweeted on Monday that the move "will save countless lives," but did not give any other details. Poonawalla has said https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-india-vaccine-idUKKBN28321S the company will first focus on supplying the vaccine in India before distributing it to other countries, pricing it at 1,000 rupees per dose ($13.50) for private markets, but governments signing large supply deals will likely buy it at lower prices.

An effective vaccine is increasingly being seen critical by governments as the only way to end a pandemic that has taken more than a million lives around the world. Britain and some other nations have pressed on with plans to rolls out the AstraZeneca vaccine, while the Philippines and Thailand secured millions of doses, giving the shot a vote of confidence after experts raised questions about trial data.

Earlier in the day, media reports citing the Press Trust of India reported that Serum Institute's application stated that data from four clinical studies, two in the UK and one each in Brazil and India, showed that the vaccine was highly effective against severe COVID-19 infections.

TRENDING

Great Conjunction of Jupiter-Saturn to dazzle skygazers on Dec 21

Google removes some IAC browser extensions for 'policy violations'

Health News Roundup: Pfizer seeks emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccine; Most of California to be under stay-at-home orders and more

Six of top-10 most valued firms add cumulative Rs 91,629 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

Coco chips’ biz on augmenting scale in Sri Lanka despite Covid-19 pandemic

The sound of a coconut cracking open breaks the silence in Lavanya Nadarajas kitchen at her home in Mullaitivu, in the north of Sri Lanka.Small, white flakes fall rapidly into a bowl as 39-year old Nadaraja moves the broken half of coconut ...

China suggests dialogue with US as Joe Biden likely to take tough stance against Beijing

As US President-elect Joe Biden is likely to take a tough stance against China, Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday said that Beijing and the US should initiate dialogue at all levels. Sputnik quoted Wang as saying at the meeting with the US...

ISI trying to link Khalistan movement with terrorism in Kashmir, says Delhi Police

In a breakthrough, Delhi Police on Friday arrested five people with weapons and drugs that indicates Pakistans intelligence agency Inter-Services Intelligence ISI is trying to link Khalistan movement with terrorism in Kashmir. Five persons ...

Hong Kong stocks close lower on Sino-U.S. tensions

Hong Kong stocks fell more than 1 on Monday, dragged down by losses in the financial sector, as investors worried over rising U.S.-China tensions. The Hang Seng index fell 1.2 to 26,506.85, while the China Enterprises Index lost 1.4 to 10,4...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020