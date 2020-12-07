Gujarat reports 1380 COVID-19 cases, 1,568 recoveries; 14 die

Gujarat's COVID-19 tally rose to 2,20,168 after 1,380 new cases were recorded on Monday, the state healthdepartment said. With 14 more deaths, COVID-19 fatalities in the state increased to 4,095, it said.

At the same time, 1,568 patients recovered from the infection during the day, outnumbering the new cases, raising the tally of discharged people to 2,01,580, the department said in a release. With 68,868 more tests conductedon Monday, the total samples tested so far for the virus shot up to 83,10,558, the release said.

There are now 14,493 active cases in the state with 81 patients being on ventilators, it said. Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,20,168, new cases 1,380, deaths 4,095, active cases 14,493, recoveries 2,01,580, people tested so far 83,10,558.

PTI KA PD RSY RSY.