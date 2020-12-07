Left Menu
COVID-19: Ahmedabad sees 306 cases, 9 deaths; 314 recover

The areas under Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation accounted for 289 of the new cases and 285 of the 314 people discharged, the rest coming from rural parts of the district, he said.The number of people discharged in the district now stands at 47,114, including 43,702 in city areas. The city now has 2,577 active cases, he said.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 07-12-2020 20:49 IST
Ahmedabad district reported 306 COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking its tally to 52,336, while the death toll reached 2,128 after nine people succumbed to the infection, an official said. The areas under Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation accounted for 289 of the new cases and 285 of the 314 people discharged, the rest coming from rural parts of the district, he said.

"The number of people discharged in the district now stands at 47,114, including 43,702 in city areas. The city's north-west zone has 475 active cases, the highest among seven zones, followed by west zone with 438, south west with 401, and 382 in south. The city now has 2,577 active cases," he said. The Ahmedabad Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association said the city's 103 private hospitals have 2,317 patients, while the total bed capacity is 3,356, an occupancy rate of 69 per cent.

It said 46 beds are available and 191 occupied in ICUs with ventilators, while 122 are available and 372 occupied in ICUs without ventilators. "In six COVID care centres, 53 beds are occupied out of 348 available," it said.

