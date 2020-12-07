Left Menu
Gujarat reports 1380 COVID-19 cases, 1,568 recoveries; 14 die

With 14 fresh deaths, COVID-19 fatalities in the state increased to 4,095, it said.At the same time, 1,568 more patients recovered from the viral infection, outnumbering the new cases, raising the number of discharged people to 2,01,580, the departmentsaid in a release.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 07-12-2020 21:01 IST
Gujarat's COVID-19 tally rose to 2,20,168 after 1,380 new cases were recorded on Monday, while 1,568 more patients recovered from the infection, the state healthdepartment said. With 14 fresh deaths, COVID-19 fatalities in the state increased to 4,095, it said.

At the same time, 1,568 more patients recovered from the viral infection, outnumbering the new cases, raising the number of discharged people to 2,01,580, the departmentsaid in a release. With 68,868 tests conductedon Monday, the total samples tested so far for the virus rose to 83,10,558, it said.

There are now 14,493 active cases in the state with 81 patients being on ventilators, said the release. Ahmedabad district recorded the highest number of cases at 306, followed by Surat 222, Vadodara 177, and Rajkot 128, it said.

Among other districts, Gandhinagar recorded 71 cases, Patan 58, Mehsana 54, Banaskantha 39, Jamnagar 37, Bhavnagar 32, Surendranagar 29, Kutch 26, Morbi 22, Kheda 20, Sabarkantha 19 and Panchmahal 18. Out of the 14 fresh deaths, nine occurred in Ahmedabad, three in Surat and one each in Amreli and Rajkot, said the department.

In the Union Territory of Daman, Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli, two new COVID-19 cases pushed the tally to 3,317, officials said. With two more COVID-19 patients getting discharged, the number of recovered cases rose to 3,317 in the adjoining Union Territory (UT), they said.

There are 14 active cases in the UT which has reported two COVID-29 deaths so far, they said. Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,20,168, new cases 1,380, deaths 4,095, active cases 14,493, recoveries 2,01,580, people tested so far 83,10,558.

