UK reports 14,718 new COVID cases, 7-day total up 4.7%

The seven-day total was down by 7.3%. Since the start of the pandemic, the United Kingdom has recorded a total of 1.738 million cases of the disease and 61,434 deaths within 28 days of a positive test -- the highest death toll in Europe.

Reuters | London | Updated: 07-12-2020 21:48 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 21:48 IST
The United Kingdom reported 14,718 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, down from 17,272 cases a day earlier, official data showed. The total number of cases over the past seven days was 108,306, which was 4.7% higher than in the previous seven-day period.

