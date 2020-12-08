Left Menu
Development News Edition

Canada set to receive first doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine this year

The news could help the minority Liberal government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau fend off attacks from opposition parties that have accused Ottawa of acting too slowly to tackle a worsening coronavirus second wave. Officials had initially expected to receive a total of six million doses of vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna Inc by the end of March.

Reuters | Updated: 08-12-2020 01:07 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 01:07 IST
Canada set to receive first doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine this year

Canada will start receiving its first doses of Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 vaccine before the end of December, sooner than expected, with millions more to follow in early 2021, officials said on Monday. The news could help the minority Liberal government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau fend off attacks from opposition parties that have accused Ottawa of acting too slowly to tackle a worsening coronavirus second wave.

Officials had initially expected to receive a total of six million doses of vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna Inc by the end of March. That would be enough to inoculate three million people as both vaccines require two shots about a month apart. But Trudeau said up to 249,000 doses of the vaccine Pfizer is producing with German partner BionNTech SE would arrive this month, and a further three million doses should be delivered at the start of 2021.

Trudeau dismissed the suggestion that his government had pressed for early delivery of vaccines to relieve political attacks by the opposition. "We know there is a tremendous amount of uncertainty in terms of which vaccines were going to arrive first ... we wanted not to get people's hopes up," he told a briefing, repeating that Ottawa expects health regulators to approve the Pfizer vaccine this week.

Erin O'Toole, leader of the official opposition Conservatives, said it was unacceptable Trudeau had not made clear when every Canadian would be vaccinated. Several provinces are reimposing restrictions on businesses and limiting the size of gatherings as the number of new cases sets daily records. Canada has reported a total of 415,182 cases of COVID-19 and 12,665 deaths.

Ontario, the most populous province, announced on Monday that it would prioritize vaccinating healthcare workers and staff, residents and essential visitors in long-term care homes, and adults in the province's Indigenous communities. "Our first shipments of a very small number of doses could arrive as early as next week," Premier Doug Ford told a briefing. "But we're still very far ... from having the millions of vaccines we need for mass immunizations." (Additional reporting by Moira Warburton in Toronto; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Bill Berkrot)

TRENDING

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record high as big tech leads; energy stocks battered

India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca vaccine

Chrome OS 87 brings new wallpaper options, battery info of Bluetooth headphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

‘Quickly restore the rule of law’ in Ethiopia’s Tigray, urges Guterres

A Government offensive began after TPLF forces reportedly attacked a federal military base on 4 November. With communications and transportation links cut, Government forces have reportedly taken control of the regional capital Mekelle, a...

Prioritize health workers, at-risk groups, for COVID-19 vaccines: WHO chief

People at highest risk of serious disease or death as a result of age, are also a high priority group because protecting them will reduce severe disease and death and take the burden off health systems, said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, th...

US STOCKS-Nasdaq closes at record high as growth names get a lift

The Nasdaq closed at a record high on Monday after investors moved into mega-cap growth stocks even as a new round of COVID-19 restrictions underscored the continuing economic impact of the pandemic on the United States.The tech-heavy Nasda...

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.U.S. defends how it treats jailed Ghislaine MaxwellThe Federal Bureau of Prisons said Ghislaine Maxwell is being treated the same as other inmates at her Brooklyn jail, rejecting her lawy...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020