Resident doctors stage protest in Bengaluru, seek COVID-19 allowance, clarity on internship

Resident doctors held a protest in medical colleges in Bengaluru on Monday seeking fulfilment of their demands including clarity on their internship and payment of COVID-19 allowance. "We started our internship before COVID-19. It has been over nine months. We don't know when our internships will be over or when we will receive a completion letter or COVID-19 allowance. Final exams are around the corner and we have no assurance about our future," said Dr Dheeraj during the protest.

Karnataka Association of Resident Doctors (KARD) has listed seven main reasons for the symbolic protest and said that resident doctors and medical students have been doing COVID-related work for the last nine months despite facing difficulties. Resident Doctors Association said that there has been no sign of starting non-COVID services at Victoria Hospital even after multiple requests to authorities.

The association said that the hospital provides services to Bangaluru and its neighbouring districts. KARD also urged the government to exempt academic fee for 2020-21.

The resident doctors demanded COVID risk allowance for all residents, interns and undergraduates who performed such duties. (ANI)