42 new COVID-19 cases added in Pondy, tally touches 37,311

Forty two more people tested positive for coronavirus in Puducherry on Tuesday taking the total caseload to 37,311, a top official of the Department of Health and Family Welfare said. However, no fresh fatality was reported from any of the four regions of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam.

Director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar said in a release that the fatalities remained 615 as no deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. The 42 new cases were identified at the end of examination of 2,883 samples, he said.

The overall infections in Puducherry rose to 37,311 with the addition of new cases. While 388 cases were active, the total number of patients cured and were discharged were 36,308, he said.

Forty five patients were discharged during last twenty four hours. The fatality and recovery rates were 1.65 percent and 97.31 percent respectively.

As many as 4.22 lakh samples were tested so far and it was found that 3.81 lakh out of them came out negative, the Director said. Puducherry region accounted for 11 new cases out of the total 42 fresh cases followed by two in Karaikal, three in Yanam and 26 in Mahe region.