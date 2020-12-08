Left Menu
However, no fresh fatality was reported from any of the four regions of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam.Director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar said in a release that the fatalities remained 615 as no deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 08-12-2020 13:04 IST
42 new COVID-19 cases added in Pondy, tally touches 37,311
Forty two more people tested positive for coronavirus in Puducherry on Tuesday taking the total caseload to 37,311, a top official of the Department of Health and Family Welfare said. However, no fresh fatality was reported from any of the four regions of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam.

Director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar said in a release that the fatalities remained 615 as no deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. The 42 new cases were identified at the end of examination of 2,883 samples, he said.

The overall infections in Puducherry rose to 37,311 with the addition of new cases. While 388 cases were active, the total number of patients cured and were discharged were 36,308, he said.

Forty five patients were discharged during last twenty four hours. The fatality and recovery rates were 1.65 percent and 97.31 percent respectively.

As many as 4.22 lakh samples were tested so far and it was found that 3.81 lakh out of them came out negative, the Director said. Puducherry region accounted for 11 new cases out of the total 42 fresh cases followed by two in Karaikal, three in Yanam and 26 in Mahe region.

Germany may need tougher COVID-19 curbs before Christmas, minister says

Germany might tighten restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus, Health Minister Jens Spahn said, as a partial lockdown and social distancing rules in place since the start of November have slowed, but not stopped the disease sprea...

Motor racing-W Series to race with F1 in the Americas in 2021

The all-female W Series will start its eight race 2021 season at Frances Le Castellet circuit in June and end in Mexico City in October as part of its new role supporting Formula One, organisers said on Tuesday. The single sex series starte...

Antibodies in mucous membrane may dominate early COVID-19 immune response: Study

Scientists have assessed the immune response against the novel coronavirus in over 150 COVID-19 patients and found that the antibodies found in the mucous membrane are activated much earlier than other types, an advance which may lead to th...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Europes top sides handed straightforward routes to QatarEngland were pitted against old rivals Poland in their World Cup qualifying group on Monday after a draw which left Europes top si...
