First patient in UK receives Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine

A 90-year-old woman from Northern Ireland on Tuesday become the first person in the world to receive the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine - marking the start of the UK's mass vaccination programme

Margaret Keenan, from Enniskillen, said she felt ''so privileged'' to receive the jab at University Hospital, Coventry

Keenan become the first person in the world to receive the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine outside trial conditions, the BBC reported. Since the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine got the green light from the UK's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) last week, the National Health Service said its workers have been working around the clock to manage the large-scale logistical challenge of deploying the vaccine.