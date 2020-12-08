Left Menu
Development News Edition

First patient in UK receives Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine

Margaret Keenan, from Enniskillen, said she felt so privileged to receive the jab at University Hospital, Coventry.Keenan became the first person in the world to receive the PfizerBioNTech COVID-19 vaccine outside trial conditions, the BBC reported.

PTI | London | Updated: 08-12-2020 13:12 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 13:12 IST
First patient in UK receives Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine

A 90-year-old woman from Northern Ireland on Tuesday became the first person in the world to receive the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine - marking the start of the UK's mass vaccination programme against the deadly disease. Margaret Keenan, from Enniskillen, said she felt ''so privileged'' to receive the jab at University Hospital, Coventry.

Keenan became the first person in the world to receive the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine outside trial conditions, the BBC reported. ''I feel so privileged to be the first person vaccinated against Covid-19, it's the best early birthday present I could wish for because it means I can finally look forward to spending time with my family and friends in the new year after being on my own for most of the year.'' ''I can't thank May and the National Health Service (NHS) staff enough who have looked after me tremendously, and my advice to anyone offered the vaccine is to take it - if I can have it at 90 then you can have it too.'' The UK will be the first country in the world to start using the Pfizer vaccine after regulators approved its use last week. Since the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine got the green light from the UK's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), the NHS said its workers have been working around the clock to manage the large-scale logistical challenge of deploying the vaccine. Vaccination will not be compulsory in the UK.

The country has reported more than 1,742,000 conformed COVID-19 cases and over 61,000 deaths..

TRENDING

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record high as big tech leads; energy stocks battered

India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca vaccine

Chrome OS 87 brings new wallpaper options, battery info of Bluetooth headphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai City aim to continue winning streak against Chennaiyin FC

A buoyant Mumbai City FC will be eyeing a fourth successive win when they take on former champions Chennaiyin FC in an Indian Super League game here on Wednesday. With momentum on their side, the Mumbai team will look to put it across a sce...

Germany may need tougher COVID-19 curbs before Christmas, minister says

Germany might tighten restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus, Health Minister Jens Spahn said, as a partial lockdown and social distancing rules in place since the start of November have slowed, but not stopped the disease sprea...

Motor racing-W Series to race with F1 in the Americas in 2021

The all-female W Series will start its eight race 2021 season at Frances Le Castellet circuit in June and end in Mexico City in October as part of its new role supporting Formula One, organisers said on Tuesday. The single sex series starte...

Antibodies in mucous membrane may dominate early COVID-19 immune response: Study

Scientists have assessed the immune response against the novel coronavirus in over 150 COVID-19 patients and found that the antibodies found in the mucous membrane are activated much earlier than other types, an advance which may lead to th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020