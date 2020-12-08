Left Menu
UK health minister says he will have the COVID-19 jab when appropriate

08-12-2020
UK health minister says he will have the COVID-19 jab when appropriate
British health minister Matt Hancock said that he would have the COVID-19 vaccine when it was appropriate. "I'm looking forward to having it, I'll have it when it's appropriate," Hancock told LBC radio on Tuesday.

When asked if London would soon be moved into the top tier of coronavirus restrictions, he said that case numbers were going up in parts of London and Londoners should respect current rules.

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

