UK's Hancock hopes to start lifting COVID curbs from spring

Reuters | London | Updated: 08-12-2020 14:24 IST
UK's Hancock hopes to start lifting COVID curbs from spring
British health minister Matt Hancock said he hoped life would get back to normal from the spring of next year, following the start on Tuesday of the roll-out of a vaccine against coronavirus.

"Because we've been able to get this vaccination programme running sooner than anywhere else in the world, we will be able to bring that date forward a bit. I have great hopes for summer 2021 and I hope we can lift restrictions from the spring," Hancock told the BBC.

