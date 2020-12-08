UK's Hancock hopes to start lifting COVID curbs from spring

UK's Hancock hopes to start lifting COVID curbs from springReuters | London | Updated: 08-12-2020 14:24 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 14:01 IST
British health minister Matt Hancock said he hoped life would get back to normal from the spring of next year, following the start on Tuesday of the roll-out of a vaccine against coronavirus.
"Because we've been able to get this vaccination programme running sooner than anywhere else in the world, we will be able to bring that date forward a bit. I have great hopes for summer 2021 and I hope we can lift restrictions from the spring," Hancock told the BBC.
- READ MORE ON:
- British
- Matt Hancock
- Hancock