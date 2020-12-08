Left Menu
Development News Edition

Study links Japan's domestic travel campaign to increased COVID-19 symptoms

Health experts had warned that encouraging domestic tourism risked spreading the infection from major cities to the countryside. Japan is now suffering a third wave of COVID-19, with new cases reaching record levels in Tokyo and clusters that are straining the medical systems of Hokkaido in the north and Osaka in the west.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 08-12-2020 15:46 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 15:38 IST
Study links Japan's domestic travel campaign to increased COVID-19 symptoms
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Researchers in Japan found a higher incidence of COVID-19 symptoms among people who have participated in a domestic travel campaign promoted by the government, suggesting that it is contributing to the spread of the virus.

The findings will make dismal reading for Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who has defended the travel campaign, saying it was needed to stop many small businesses in the hospitality sector from going bust due to the lack of customers as a result of the virus scare. High fever was reported by 4.8% of users of the Go To Travel campaign compared with 3.7% for non-users, according to a preprint of a study that examined data from an internet survey of more than 25,000 adults. Participants also had higher rates of throat pain, cough, headache, and a loss of the sense of taste or smell.

"The subsidy program may be incentivizing those who had higher risks of COVID-19 transmission to travel, leading to larger cases of infections," according to the authors, who included researchers from the medical schools of the University of Tokyo and University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). While the domestic tourism campaign began before Yoshihide Suga became prime minister following the resignation of Shinzo Abe due to ill-health in September, Suga has been seen a key backer of the initiative. Health experts had warned that encouraging domestic tourism risked spreading the infection from major cities to the countryside.

Japan is now suffering the third wave of COVID-19, with new cases reaching record levels in Tokyo and clusters that are straining the medical systems of Hokkaido in the north and Osaka in the west. Even so, the nation has weathered the pandemic better than most major economies, with more than 165,000 cases and 2,417 fatalities.

TRENDING

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record high as big tech leads; energy stocks battered

India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca vaccine

Chrome OS 87 brings new wallpaper options, battery info of Bluetooth headphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Britain's competition regulator sets out new regime for tech giants

Britains competition watchdog outlined a new regime for regulating tech giants such as Google and Facebook, saying it needed new powers to harness the full potential of digital markets and drive competition and innovation.It proposed a new,...

U.S. Treasury official says G20 debt relief scheme must be transparent

U.S. Treasury Undersecretary for International Affairs Brent McIntosh said on Tuesday that continuing vigilance was needed to check that China and other countries participate transparently in a Group of 20 debt relief framework. Leaders of ...

'Go for it,' says grandmother who got world's first Pfizer COVID vaccine in Britain

Margaret Keenan, the 90-year-old grandmother who became the first person in the world to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine outside of a trial in Britain on Tuesday, has a message for others go for it to beat the devastating disease. An ea...

UNICEF urges govt to prioritize reopening schools, take actions against transmission

The number of schoolchildren affected by COVID-19-related school closures soared by 38 percent in November, placing significant strain on the learning progress and well-being of an additional 90 million students globally.According to data c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020