Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha reports 349 new COVID-19 cases, 6 more deaths

Odisha reported 349 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the tally to 3,21,913, a Health Department official said. Six more deaths raised the states toll to 1,784, he said.Of the new cases, 198 were reported from different quarantine centres.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 08-12-2020 17:32 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 17:20 IST
Odisha reports 349 new COVID-19 cases, 6 more deaths
Representative Picture. Image Credit: ANI

Odisha reported 349 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the tally to 3,21,913, a Health Department official said. Six more deaths raised the state's toll to 1,784, he said.

Of the new cases, 198 were reported from different quarantine centres. Sundergarh district recorded the highest 46 new cases, followed by Khurda (44) and Angul (26).

While two deaths were reported from the Puri district, one patient each died in Jharsuguda, Khurda, Sambalpur and Sundergarh. There are 3,629 active cases in the state at present, while 3,16,447 patients have so far recovered.

The state has altogether tested 62.14 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 32,184 on Monday. Odisha's positivity rate is 5.18 per cent, as per data released by the Health Department.

TRENDING

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record high as big tech leads; energy stocks battered

India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca vaccine

Chrome OS 87 brings new wallpaper options, battery info of Bluetooth headphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BRIEF-Halix Signs Deal With Astrazeneca For Commercial Manufacture Of COVID-19 Vaccine

Halix B.V. DGAP-NEWS HALIX B.V. HALIX SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH ASTRAZENECA FOR COMMERCIAL MANUFACTURE OF COVID-19 VACCINE HALIX B.V. - SIGNED AN AGREEMENT WITH ASTRAZENECA AB FOR LARGE-SCALE COMMERCIAL DRUG SUBSTANCE MANUFACTURE OF AZD1222 HA...

Onus of making country Aatmanirbhar lies with industry, govt can pitch in as facilitator: Pawan Goenka

The onus of making the country self reliant in manufacturing lies with the industry and not with the government which can at best act as a facilitator, Mahindra Mahindra MM Managing Director and CEO Pawan Goenka said on Tuesday. Speaking a...

Sports Highlights

The following are the topexpected stories at 1800 hours EXPECTED STORIES India vs Australia third T20Post-match press conference copies from Sydney. Report of ISL match between Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United in Margao.STORIES ON THE WIRE...

BJP resorting to politics of bandh : Subrata Mukherjee

Ruling TMC on Tuesday accused BJP of resorting to the politics of bandh in West Bengal and asserted that the reason for the death of the saffron party worker in Siliguri was not firing by police but from shot gun pellets probably carried by...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020