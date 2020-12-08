Left Menu
COVID-19: 294 cases, 9 deaths in Ahmedabad, 295 recover

The overall count of active cases in the city is 2,572 while the number of containment zones came down from 238 to 196 after 42 areas were removed post a review, an AMC official said.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 08-12-2020 22:01 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 22:01 IST
Ahmedabad recorded 294 COVID-19 cases and nine deaths, the highest for any district in Gujarat, on Tuesday, taking its tally to 52,630 and toll to 2,137, an official said. Ahmedabad municipal corporation areas accounted for 278 of the new cases and 273 of the 295 people who recovered, the rest coming from rural parts of the district, he said.

''The city's north-west zone leads with 475 active cases, while the west zone has 464 such cases and south-west zone 420. The overall count of active cases in the city is 2,572 while the number of containment zones came down from 238 to 196 after 42 areas were removed post a review,'' an AMC official said. ''The bed occupancy in the city's 105 private hospitals requisitioned by the AMC has reduced to 66 per cent. As against 3,405 beds available, 2,248 are occupied,'' said the Ahmedabad Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association.

In ICUs with ventilators, 55 beds are available and 188 occupied, while in ICUs without ventilators, 135 beds are available and 371 occupied, it added..

