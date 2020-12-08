Maha records 4,026 COVID-19 cases, 6,365 recoveries; 53 die

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rose to 18,59,367 on Tuesday with the addition of 4,026 fresh cases, said a state health department official. The state also reported 53 deaths, taking the fatality count to 47,827, he said.

A total of 6,365 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, pushing the tally of recovered people to 17,37,080, the official said. With this, the number of patients under treatment dropped to 73,374, he said.

Mumbai city reported 585 cases during the day, which pushed its overall count to 2,87,182, while the death toll rose to 10,914 after seven more patients succumbed to the infection, the official said. The state has so far conducted 1,13,77,074 tests.

The Mumbai division, which consists of Mumbai city and satellite towns, reported 1,212 new cases, raising the total to 6,42,267. A total of 18,631 people have died so far in the region, the official said. The number of cases in the Pune division stood at 4,63,554 and deaths at 10,976.

Nashik division's cumulative case tally stood at 2,51,056 and death toll at 4,630. Kolhapur division has reported 1,14,692 cases and 3,905 deaths till now, while Aurangabad division's case tally stood at 69,398 and death count at 1,757.

Latur division has reported 76,382 cases until now and 2,307 fatalities. Akola division has reported 60,150 cases while 1,445 people have succumbed to the disease until now.

Nagpur division has recorded 1,80,057 infections and 4,052 fatalities, the official informed. Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 18,59,367, new cases: 4,026, death toll: 47,827, discharged: 17,37,080, active cases: 73,374, people tested so far: 1,13,77,074.