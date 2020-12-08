Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha records 4,026 COVID-19 cases, 6,365 recoveries; 53 die

With this, the number of patients under treatment dropped to 73,374, he said.Mumbai city reported 585 cases during the day, which pushed its overall count to 2,87,182, while the death toll rose to 10,914 after seven more patients succumbed to the infection, the official said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-12-2020 23:15 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 23:14 IST
Maha records 4,026 COVID-19 cases, 6,365 recoveries; 53 die
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rose to 18,59,367 on Tuesday with the addition of 4,026 fresh cases, said a state health department official. The state also reported 53 deaths, taking the fatality count to 47,827, he said.

A total of 6,365 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, pushing the tally of recovered people to 17,37,080, the official said. With this, the number of patients under treatment dropped to 73,374, he said.

Mumbai city reported 585 cases during the day, which pushed its overall count to 2,87,182, while the death toll rose to 10,914 after seven more patients succumbed to the infection, the official said. The state has so far conducted 1,13,77,074 tests.

The Mumbai division, which consists of Mumbai city and satellite towns, reported 1,212 new cases, raising the total to 6,42,267. A total of 18,631 people have died so far in the region, the official said. The number of cases in the Pune division stood at 4,63,554 and deaths at 10,976.

Nashik division's cumulative case tally stood at 2,51,056 and death toll at 4,630. Kolhapur division has reported 1,14,692 cases and 3,905 deaths till now, while Aurangabad division's case tally stood at 69,398 and death count at 1,757.

Latur division has reported 76,382 cases until now and 2,307 fatalities. Akola division has reported 60,150 cases while 1,445 people have succumbed to the disease until now.

Nagpur division has recorded 1,80,057 infections and 4,052 fatalities, the official informed. Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 18,59,367, new cases: 4,026, death toll: 47,827, discharged: 17,37,080, active cases: 73,374, people tested so far: 1,13,77,074.

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

Stadia expands to eight new European countries

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Iran upholds death sentence against French-based journalist captured last year

Irans Supreme Court has upheld a death sentence against a dissident journalist who was captured in 2019 after years in exile in France, the judiciary said on Tuesday.The decision was condemned by France and human rights groups. Ruhollah Zam...

SI suspended for enforcing Bharat Band in his area: Police

A police sub-inspector was suspended after a video showing him forcing shops to close down in his area in the response to the Bharat Bandh call surfaced on social media. Lucknow Police Commissioner D K Thakur said SI Ram Sudhar Yadav, the i...

Key U.S. Senate Republican would vote to override Trump defense bill veto

Republican Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Jim Inhofe said on Tuesday that he would vote to override if President Donald Trump carries out his threat to veto the annual National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA.Yes, I would, Inho...

Dutch PM: Social curbs through holidays due to rising infections

Social curbs in the Netherlands will be extended through the end-of-year holidays due to stubbornly high COVID-19 infection rates, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Tuesday.Rutte made the announcement after figures showed that infecti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020