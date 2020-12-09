Indonesia records highest daily COVID-19 death toll of 171

Indonesia reported on Wednesday 171 more deaths from the coronavirus, marking the Southeast Asian country's highest daily rise in fatalities and taking the total number of deaths to 18,171, data from its COVID-19 taskforce showed.

The data also showed 6,058 new cases, taking the total number of infections to 592,900.

Indonesia has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths from COVID-19 in Southeast Asia.

Also Read: Southeast Asian countries discuss COVID-19 impact on biosphere reserves