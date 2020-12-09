Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Wednesday. 3:19 p.m.

Sore eyes are the most significant vision-based indicator of COVID-19, according to a study led by an Indian-origin scientist which provides more understanding of how the novel coronavirus travels through the body. Odisha's COVID-19 caseload climbed to 3,22,299 on Wednesday after 386 people tested positive for the virus, while five fresh fatalities pushed the coastal state's coronavirus death toll to 1,789, a health department official said.

A certain section of people may be hesitant to take COVID-19 vaccine but not biotechnology industry veteran Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, who said on Wednesday she will get vaccinated though its durability is not known as of now. 3:03 p.m.

Over 60 foreign envoys on Wednesday visited Hyderabad-based leading biotech companies Bharat Biotech and Biological E where they were apprised of India's vaccine development programmes in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. 2:40 p.m.

The Maharashtra education department will allow reopening of schools for classes 5 to 8 only after getting the approval of the state health department, School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said on Wednesday. 2:30 p.m.

The Delhi High Court Wednesday dismissed a PIL, with cost of Rs 20,000, for action against private schools which have been allegedly overcharging fees and denying online classes to students during the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic, saying it is a 'publicity' interest litigation and not in public interest. 2:23 p.m.

According to a global study by PwC India, the highest increase in use of artificial intelligence (AI) during COVID-19 times has been witnessed in India. 2:21 p.m.

Scientists have analysed the spread of COVID-19 among people in Manaus, Brazil, where more than 70 per cent of the population was infected within seven months of the novel coronavirus arriving in the city, findings which shed light on what may happen if the disease spreads unmitigated. The world may be in the grip of COVID-19 pandemic, disrupting daily schedules and robbing many of their weekend getaways, but life seems to be normal in the small Lakshadweep islands, which is yet to record the first positive case of coronavirus. 2:09 p.m.

An average of more than 10 lakh tests conducted daily for detection of COVID-19 has ensured that the cumulative positivity rate is sustained at low levels and is following a downward trajectory, as India's cumulative tests near 15 crore, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday. 1:29 p.m.

The Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) is preferring the shorter formats -- ODIs and T20s -- for the upcoming domestic season that is going to be a truncated one in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. 1:07 p.m.

SC seeks reply from Centre, states on COVID-19 guidelines and fire safety in hospitals. 12:54 p.m.

Half a dozen visiting Pakistani cricketers likely contracted the coronavirus in their own country before leaving for the tour or during their journey, New Zealand director of public health Dr Caroline McEnlay believes. The COVID-19 tally in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 2,33,785 with the addition of 461 new cases of the disease, an official said on Wednesday.

12:48 p.m. One more person died due to coronavirus in Ladakh, which reported 73 fresh cases pushing the virus caseload to 8969 and fatalities to 122 in the union territory, an official bulletin said on Wednesday.

PIO led team's paper-based test can detect COVID-19 in less than five minutes. 11:41 a.m.

Face shields alone are not highly effective to prevent COVID-19 infection without masks, says a new study. 10:37 a.m.

The Mizoram government has launched a project to assist the migrant workers, who lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic, find suitable employment. 10:17 a.m.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 97,35,850 with 32,080 new infections being reported in a day, while the death toll rose to 1,41,360 with 402 new fatalities, data updated by the ministry at 8 am showed. 9:58 a.m.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands COVID-19 tally rose to 4,778 as five more persons tested positive for the virus, a health department official said on Wednesday. 9:46 a.m.

US President-elect Joe Biden has said that in the first 100 days of his administration, he would mandate everyone to wear a mask, ensure 100 million COVID-19 vaccinations and reopen the majority of schools as he assured Americans that his ''crisis-tested'' team of experts will deliver better healthcare and revive the economy. 9:19 a.m.

Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally mounted to 1,10,639 as 182 more people tested positive for the virus, a health department official said on Wednesday. 9:05 a.m.

US President-elect Joe Biden has nominated Dr Vivek Murthy as his Surgeon General, exuding confidence that the renowned Indian-American physician will be a key voice on his response to the coronavirus pandemic to restore public trust and faith in science and medicine. 7:34 a.m.

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order that prioritises Americans' access to COVID-19 vaccines before the US potentially begins helping other nations.