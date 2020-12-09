Azar vows to make sure "no balls are dropped" on COVID-19 during transition

Azar vows to make sure "no balls are dropped" on COVID-19 during transitionReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-12-2020 18:49 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 18:49 IST
U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar on Wednesday vowed to make sure the transition team of President-elect Joe Biden gets all the information it needs to work on distribution of COVID-19 vaccines.
"We will ensure a full, cooperative, professional transition," Azar told CNN. "I'm going to do anything I need to do to make sure no balls are dropped in terms of protecting the American people."
