Left Menu
Development News Edition

Azar vows to make sure "no balls are dropped" on COVID-19 during transition

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-12-2020 18:49 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 18:49 IST
Azar vows to make sure "no balls are dropped" on COVID-19 during transition

U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar on Wednesday vowed to make sure the transition team of President-elect Joe Biden gets all the information it needs to work on distribution of COVID-19 vaccines.

"We will ensure a full, cooperative, professional transition," Azar told CNN. "I'm going to do anything I need to do to make sure no balls are dropped in terms of protecting the American people."

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Priests to recite Tamil Tiruppavai stanzas at Tirumala temple from Dec 17

Sacred Tamil Tiruppavai verses will be recited in place of customary Sanskrit Suprabhatham hymns by priests early each day at the Lord Venkateswara temple at Tirumala in Dhanurmasam month, commencing from December 17 to January 14, a senior...

Tennis line judge Rocher banned for betting on matches

Tennis line judge David Rocher was banned for 18 months on Wednesday, with four months suspended, for betting on matches. The Tennis Integrity United said the Frenchman was sanctioned for placing 11 bets from January to October 2019 and for...

Russian police hunt thieves who plundered top secret 'Doomsday Plane'

Police in Russia said on Wednesday they were searching for thieves who plundered technical equipment from a top-secret military aircraft known as the Doomsday Plane that is designed for use during a nuclear war. The robbery, which raises qu...

Ex-Bengal CM Buddhadeb's health condition 'very critical'

The health condition of former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya, who was admitted to a hospital in south Kolkata, deteriorated to very critical on Wednesday evening, officials said. Bhattacharya, 76, was put on mechanical v...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020