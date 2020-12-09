PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9:35pm

Following is a state/UT-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 9:35pm, according to data provided by various governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 4778 4647 61 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 873457 861153 7045------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 16437 15690 55 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 214019 209444 997 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 240249 233791 1300------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 18322 17128 297------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 251120 228304 3038 ------------------------------------------------------------Daman, Diu & Dadra 3326 3302 2------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 599575 569216 9813 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 49036 47056 702------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 222811 204661 4123------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 248079 233696 2650 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 46409 38437 748------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 114407 107624 1767------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 110639 107898 988------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 896563 861588 11900------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 649572 586998 2507------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 8969 8054 122 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 218574 201987 3366------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 1864348 1742191 47902------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 26534 23301 318 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 12410 11686 122------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 3977 3772 6 ------------------------------------------------------------Nagaland 11508 10728 70------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 322299 316970 1789------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 37339 36354 615------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 157928 145623 4980------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 285627 263350 2845------------------------------------------------------------Sikkim 5203 4715 117 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 794020 771793 11836 ------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 275261 266120 1480------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 32945 32146 370------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 79656 71966 1320 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 559409 530854 7987------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 510951 478434 8867------------------------------------------------------------Total 9765757 9250677 142105------------------------------------------------------------INCREASE BY 35636 43965 828------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the Union Health Ministry placed the total number of cases at 9765757 and the death toll at 142105. The ministry said that 9250677 people have so far recovered from the infection.