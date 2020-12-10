Czech lawmakers approve extending state of emergency until Dec 23

Czech lawmakers approve extending state of emergency until Dec 23Reuters | Prague | Updated: 10-12-2020 00:42 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 00:42 IST
The Czech lower house approved on Wednesday giving the government an extension of state of emergency powers to Dec. 23, a shorter period than the cabinet sought as it seeks to contain rising COVID-19 infections.
The state of emergency is the legal basis for some government measures aimed at slowing the spread of the novel coronavirus, such as limits on assembly or temporarily shutting businesses.
