With 31,522 new cases, India's COVID-19 tally reaches 97,67,372

With 31,522 new COVID-19 infections reported in the last 24 hours, India's total cases have risen to 97,67,372, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday. With 412 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the toll has mounted to 1,41,772.

The total number of active cases stands at 3,72,293. Total discharged cases are at 92,53,306 with 37,725 new discharges in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra reported 74,315 active cases, the highest in the country followed by Kerala with 60,066 active cases.

Delhi has reported 20,546 active cases, 5,69,216 recoveries and 9,813 fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry. Meanwhile, a total of 15,07,59,726 samples were tested for COVID-19 up to 9th December. Of these, 9,22,959 samples were tested yesterday, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). (ANI)