Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. on cusp of COVID-19 vaccine as deaths surpass 3,000 in a day

Potentially helping to rein in the outbreak, a vaccine could start reaching healthcare workers, first responders and nursing home residents as soon as Sunday, though more likely early next week, according to Trump administration officials. U.S. Army General Gustave Perna, the chief operating officer of the Trump administration's Operation Warp Speed vaccine development program, said all the vaccine doses remained in the hands of the pharmaceutical companies.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-12-2020 18:27 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 18:12 IST
U.S. on cusp of COVID-19 vaccine as deaths surpass 3,000 in a day
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The United States prepared to roll out a coronavirus vaccine within days as the country's daily death toll surpassed 3,000 for the first time, exceeding the number of lives lost from the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. COVID-19 deaths reached 3,253 on Wednesday, pushing up the U.S. total since the start of the pandemic to 289,740, with a record 106,219 people hospitalized with the highly infectious respiratory disease.

Healthcare professionals and support staff, exhausted by the demands of the pandemic, have been watching patients die alone as millions of Americans refuse to follow medical advice to wear masks and avoid crowds in order to curb the virus' spread. Potentially helping to rein in the outbreak, a vaccine could start reaching healthcare workers, first responders and nursing home residents as soon as Sunday, though more likely early next week, according to Trump administration officials.

U.S. Army General Gustave Perna, the chief operating officer of the Trump administration's Operation Warp Speed vaccine development program, said all the vaccine doses remained in the hands of the pharmaceutical companies. "But we've worked many rehearsals and planning cycles ... and that's why I'm confident that as soon as EUA (emergency use authorization) comes aboard, we'll start packing to the final destinations and distribution will begin within 24 hours," Perna said.

A panel of independent medical experts was due to decide on Thursday whether to recommend a vaccine from Pfizer Inc and German partner BioNTech SE for emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. FDA consent could come as early as Friday or Saturday, followed by the first U.S. injections on Sunday or Monday, Moncef Slaoui, chief adviser to Operation Warp, told Fox News.

A second vaccine developed by Moderna is a week behind. Widespread inoculations, however, could take months.

In the meantime, intensive care units at hundreds of hospitals across the country were at or near capacity, data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services showed. Ten mostly rural counties in California reported having no ICU beds on Wednesday, according to state health figures analyzed by Reuters.

Besides the human cost, the pandemic has forced millions out of work as state and local officials impose restrictions on social and economic life to contain the outbreak. Congress, meanwhile, has struggled to end a months-long stalemate over economic assistance.

Disagreements remain over business liability protections demanded by Republicans and aid to state and local governments sought by Democrats before a final deal is reached on pandemic assistance.

TRENDING

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

United, Delta join American Airlines in scrapping change fees on international tickets

UK tariff waiver piles domestic trade pressure on Airbus

UK tariff decision plunges Airbus into new trade dispute

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. voices concern about Bangladesh's plans to relocate Rohingya

The United States on Thursday said it was concerned about plans by Bangladesh to relocate 1,642 Rohingya refugees to Bhasan Char island and carry out further relocations, calling on Bangladesh to accept independent assessments of the move.T...

Sena MLA Sarnaik questioned by ED for over six hours

Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate ED for more than six hours at its office here on Thursday in an alleged money laundering case. Sarnaik, whose properties had been searched by the ED last month, appe...

Blaze in migrant squat near Barcelona kills at least three, 23 injured

Flames ripped through an abandoned warehouse occupied by scores of immigrant squatters in a Barcelona suburb, killing at least three people and injuring at least 23. Its possible that more victims could be found, Miquel Samper, in charge of...

Group of sportspersons, farmers provide laundry services at Singhu border protest site

A group of sportspersons and farmers have started a laundry service using multiple washing machines at Delhis Singhu border to help protesters there avoid trips back home to bring back clean clothes. The 12 sportspersons from Punjab and Har...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020