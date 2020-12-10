Left Menu
Development News Edition

Data from by Pfizer/BioNTeh, Moderna for COVID-19 vaccines 'very robust'-EMA

The data submitted to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) by Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna for their COVID-19 vaccine candidates is "very robust", its executive director said on Thursday.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 10-12-2020 19:26 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 19:26 IST
Data from by Pfizer/BioNTeh, Moderna for COVID-19 vaccines 'very robust'-EMA

The data submitted to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) by Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna for their COVID-19 vaccine candidates is "very robust", its executive director said on Thursday. "We have a data set of over 30,000 subjects who have been followed through the clinical trials. This gives us a very robust data set on which to make a decision, both on safety and efficacy," Emer Cooke said at a committee meeting of the European Parliament.

The agency is expected to complete reviews by Dec. 29 for the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and Jan. 12 for the Moderna vaccine at the latest. "We cannot guarantee there will be a positive outcome," Cooke said.

Also Read: Moderna to seek U.S. and EU authorization for its vaccine on Monday

TRENDING

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

United, Delta join American Airlines in scrapping change fees on international tickets

UK tariff waiver piles domestic trade pressure on Airbus

UK tariff decision plunges Airbus into new trade dispute

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

New evidence suggests that Neanderthals buried their dead

Is the concept of the burial of dead exclusive to our species or was it something that our closest ancient relatives, the Neanderthals practised A new study indicates in favour of the latter hypothesis, but some scientists still remain a sc...

Karnataka deputy CM presents 140 g gold crown to chief secy

Karnatakas Deputy Chief Minister Govinda Karajola donated a crown of 140g gold to Chief Secretary Vijay Bhaskar in Bengaluru on Thursday. The golden crown was gifted to the Deputy CM by the villagers of Karajola.In a Tweet roughly translate...

Madhuri Dixit gives Rihanna Fenty twist to viral 'Elf on Shelf' challenge

Actor Madhuri Dixit on Thursday treated fans with her post on the viral Elf on Shelf trend and gave it Riri on Madhuri twist. The trend went viral when scores of Hollywoods brightest stars including Reese Witherspoon, Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer...

EU grants 113 mln euros in COVID-19 aid for Bangladeshi garment workers

EU countries will contribute more than 100 million euros to a Bangladeshi welfare programme to aid thousands of garment workers hit by job losses and pay cuts during the coronavirus pandemic, officials said on Thursday.The EU is the bigges...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020