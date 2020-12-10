TN COVID-19 tally inches towards 8 lakh mark

Left Menu
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 10-12-2020 19:48 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 19:48 IST
Chennai, Dec 10 (PTI): The coronavirus caseload in Tamil Nadu inched towards the eight lakh mark with 1,220 fresh infections reported on Thursday, while the death toll went up to 11,853 after 17 people succumbed to the virus. The infection count now is 7,95,240.

As many as 1,302 people were discharged from health care facilities after getting cured, aggregating to 7,72,995, a bulletin from the health department said. The number of active cases in Tamil Nadu stood at 10,392.

Chennai added 313 and Coimbatore 124 cases, while the rest were scattered across other districts. Chennai continued to top the list of cases with 2,18,856 infections out of more than 7.95 lakh cases.

Eleven districts have added new infections in single digits while 30 districts reported zero fatalities. A total of 68,928 samples were tested on Thursday, taking the cumulative total to 1,27,44,479 specimens examined so far.

Chennai also continued to top in the number of fatalities accounting for 3,898 of the State's overall 11,853. Of the 17 fatalities reported today, nine succumbed in private hospitals while eight in government.

A 44-year-old man from Vellore was the only victim to succumb to the virus 'without any chronic illness' while the remaining 16 were with co-morbidities. Eleven of those who tested positive were returnees from other destinations including one individual from the United Arab Emirates, the bulletin said.

