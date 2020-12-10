Mumbai records 798 COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths; 743 recover

Mumbai reported 798 new COVID-19 cases - 12th straight day of sub-1,000 infections - and 13 fresh deaths on Thursday, while 743 more patients were discharged following recovery, the city civic body said. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) updated data, the tally of COVID-19 cases has now increased to 2,88,689, while the death toll has reached 10,948.

Notably, Mumbai is reporting less than 1,000 daily COVID-19 cases since November 29. On Wednesday, the financial capital had recorded 716 news cases and 15 deaths.

According to the civic body, the average doubling rate of COVID-19 cases has once again crossed the 300-day mark. The average doubling rate of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai is 302 days, while the average growth rate of the infection is 0.23per cent, the BMC said.

In early November, the average doubling rate had jumped above 300 days, but slipped below the 200-mark after COVID-19 cases surged post-Diwali. According to data, over 20.44 lakh COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the city so far.

The number of recovered COVID-19 patients increased to 2,64,971, about 92 per cent of the tally, after 743 more people were discharged from hospitals, the civic body said. According to the civic body, currently Mumbai has 11, 943 active COVID-19 cases.

The city has 440 containment zones and 5,184 sealed buildings, it said. The civic body seals a building or declares a containment zones after one or more people from there test positive for the viral infection.