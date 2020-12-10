Brazil health regulator sets rules for COVID-19 vaccine emergency use

Brazil's health regulator Anvisa decided on Thursday to allow temporary emergency use authorizations for COVID-19 vaccines and set rules for companies to apply for the option that did not exist in the country now facing the world's third worst coronavirus outbreak.

The decision will potentially allow emergency use of vaccines that are being tested in Brazil by AstraZeneca, Pfizer Inc, Johnson & Johnson's pharmaceutical subsidiary Janssen, and China's Sinovac Biotech.