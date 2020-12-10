26 more COVID-19 deaths in Haryana, 1,250 new cases

Twenty-six more people succumbed to the coronavirus in Haryana, bringing the death toll to 2,676, while 1,250 fresh cases pushed the state's infection tally to 2,49,329 on Thursday, according to a bulletin. The new fatalities included four each in Faridabad, Hisar and Panipat and three in Bhiwani district, the state health department's daily bulletin said.

Among the districts which reported a big spike in COVID-19 cases included Gurugram (398) and Faridabad (182). Haryana has 11,456 active cases and a COVID-19 recovery rate of 94.33 per cent, according to the bulletin. PTI SUN VSD CK