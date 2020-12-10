UK has vaccinated tens of thousands against COVID-19 - minister

UK has vaccinated tens of thousands against COVID-19 - ministerReuters | London | Updated: 10-12-2020 22:49 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 22:49 IST
Tens of thousands of people in Britain have received the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine after a mass vaccination programme began earlier this week, health minister Matt Hancock said on Thursday.
"As of today, we are vaccinating in 73 hospitals across the UK, tens of thousands of people have had the jab," he said at a news conference.
