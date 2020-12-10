Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha not to tolerate Bank's negligence in credit disbursement to livelihood programmes: CM

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Thursday said the state government will not tolerate Banks found neglecting credit disbursement to different livelihood programmes launched to counter impact of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 10-12-2020 22:52 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 22:52 IST
Odisha not to tolerate Bank's negligence in credit disbursement to livelihood programmes: CM

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Thursday said the state government will not tolerate Banks found neglecting credit disbursement to different livelihood programmes launched to counter impact of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic. Patnaik said this while reviewing the coronavirus situation in the state and the governments efforts in tackling the pandemic situation.

The coronavirus cases tally has increased to 3,22,642 in Odisha on Thursday, while a total of 1,794 citizens have lost their lives due to the deadly virus till the date. Patnaik has earlier launched several livelihood programmes for farmers, members of Mission Shakti, MSME and others affected due to outbreak of the disease.

The banks were told to disburse adequate credit to the vulnerable groups in order to bail them out of the pandemic situation. ''The Chief Minister will take a review of the credit disbursement to different livelihood programmes with district magistrates and bank authorities on December 22, an official statement said.

''The state will not tolerate negligence in disbursement of credit to the livelihood programmes. The state government will lodge complaint against the erring banks if found neglecting credit disbursement,'' Patnaik said. The state government on December 22 will write to the Finance Ministry on the erring banks, a statement issued by the Chief Ministers Office said, adding that Patnaik has asked the state administration to remain alert towards the challenges posed to the states economy.

As a nationwide vaccination programme is likely to start soon, Patnaik said Odisha is ready with the database and logistics to smoothen the COVIF-19 vaccination activities. However, Patnaik said the people should adhere to all the COVID-19 norms even after the arrival of vaccines.

This is because the vaccination programme may take around one years time to fight the virus. He also suggested to make people aware about the vaccination programme.

The chief minister said that the sero-survey will be undertaken in Ganjam, Nayagarh and Koraput district by December 31, while the next round of sero-survey to take place in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack in January. Chief Secretary A K Tripathy while attending the review meeting, said that there has been satisfactory improvement in the corona situation across the state.

Additional Chief Secretary P K Mohapatra said the states recovery rate has increased to 98.52 per cent. Similarly, the daily new case reporting rate has further declined to 0.96 per cent from 1 per cent.

Mohapatra said the state government has decided to adopt the election module while implementing vaccine programmes. Like people visit booths to cast their votes, they will come for taking vaccines, Mohapatra said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

UK tariff waiver piles domestic trade pressure on Airbus

United, Delta join American Airlines in scrapping change fees on international tickets

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. FDA advisers wrestle with ethical issues linked to authorizing Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

A panel of outside advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration meeting on Thursday to weigh authorizing Pfizer Incs coronavirus vaccine for emergency use were wrestling with when people in the clinical trial who received a placebo sho...

UP CM asks officials to ensure timely completion of Gorakhpur Link Expressway project

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asked officials on Thursday to conclude the Gorakhpur Link Expressway project within the scheduled time-frame and directed for completing the land acquisition process for it on priority. Reviewin...

Films of Sikh bravery on LED screens inspire protesting farmers at Singhu border

By Aashique Hussain Films on Sikh bravery are being shown on LED screens at the Singhu border on Thursday to inspire the protesting farmers.Iqbal Singh of the Delhi Gurdwara Committee said, People have come from different places. If they wi...

U.S. poised to impose sanctions on Turkey over Russian defense buy - sources

The United States is poised to impose sanctions on Turkey over its acquisition last year of Russian S-400 air defense systems, four sources including two U.S. officials familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday. The long-anticipated...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020