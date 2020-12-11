Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK's test and trace system must improve, watchdog says

Britain's COVID test and trace system is failing to meet its objectives, delivering results too slowly and finding too few contacts of those who tested positive, the government's spending watchdog said on Friday. The National Audit Office report also found that, over the summer, thousands of call handler staff on average only worked for 1% of the time for which they were being paid.

Reuters | Updated: 11-12-2020 05:31 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 05:31 IST
UK's test and trace system must improve, watchdog says

Britain's COVID test and trace system is failing to meet its objectives, delivering results too slowly and finding too few contacts of those who tested positive, the government's spending watchdog said on Friday.

The National Audit Office report also found that, over the summer, thousands of call handler staff on average only worked for 1% of the time for which they were being paid. The 22 billion pound ($29 billion) programme was launched in May by Prime Minister Boris Johnson as a "world-beating" system to oversee testing of those who thought they had the virus and to then to trace their contacts if they tested positive.

The NAO said the government had succeeded in ramping up the NHS Test and Trace Service (NHST&T) from scratch and had the capacity for 500,000 tests per day at the end of October and was working towards 800,000 by the end of January. But between the end of May and the start of November, on average only 41% of people got their results within 24 hours and the tracing service reached only 66% of close contacts to advise them to self-isolate, well below the 80% rate government advisers say is required to be effective, the NAO said.

It also failed to take adequate steps to prepare for a sharp rise in testing demand when schools and universities reopened. "It must improve its performance with a focus on effective engagement with the public and integration with local efforts to improve tracing," said Gareth Davies, the NAO head.

In May, 3,000 specialist health professionals and 18,000 call handlers were hired for an initial three-month period but in early summer a call handler on average actively worked just 1% of their paid time, well below a 50% target. "Instead of handing multi-million pound contracts to big private outsourcing firms the government should have invested in local, experienced public health expertise," said Jonathan Ashworth, the health spokesman for the opposition Labour Party.

The Department of Health acknowledged there was more to do but said since NHST&T's launch, 20% of the population had been tested at least once, 41 million tests had been carried out and two million people contacted and told to self-isolate, with the proportion of contacts reached reaching 86% in the last week. "As the COVID-19 vaccination programme is rolled out, we are determined to ensure that NHS Test and Trace plays an even more effective role in stopping the spread of the virus," a spokesman said. ($1 = 0.7519 pounds)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Circulate Capital commits USD 19 mn investment in 4 waste management cos in India

UK tariff waiver puts domestic trade pressure on Airbus

Equitas Small Finance Bank launches 3-in-1 account

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK retail industry warns of higher food prices with no EU trade deal

With prospects for a post-Brexit trade deal with the EU looking precarious, Britains retail industry repeated a warning on Friday that shoppers faced higher food prices from next year if new tariffs were imposed in the absence of an agreeme...

UK's test and trace system must improve, watchdog says

Britains COVID test and trace system is failing to meet its objectives, delivering results too slowly and finding too few contacts of those who tested positive, the governments spending watchdog said on Friday.The National Audit Office repo...

Soccer-I can't keep all my players happy, says Mourinho

Jose Mourinhos Tottenham Hotspur may be flying high in all competitions but the Portuguese coach conceded that he is unable to keep all of his players happy with England forward Dele Alli not getting any minutes in their Europa League win o...

Sport-Hamilton, Doyle and Liverpool win SJA Awards

Seven-times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton, female jockey Hollie Doyle and Premier League champions Liverpool were the main winners at Britains Sports Journalists Association SJA awards on Thursday. The ceremony was conducted vir...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020