Nigeria: Health survey indicates 2.5m at NTDs risk in Zamfara

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 11-12-2020 12:51 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 12:51 IST
An independent baseline survey by the Federal Ministry of Health, Nigeria has revealed about contracting Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) in Zamfara, according to a report by PM News.

As per reports, the survey was conducted by the Nigeria Health Ministry lead by individual health experts group called "Sightsavers" . The survey indicated that over 2.5m people in the region of Zamfara are prone to spreading one or more NTDs.

Speaking on the matter at a press brief in Gusau, Alhaji Ahmed Ibrahim, Sightsavers' State Program Officer said on Thursday, that according to the ground survey all 14 local government areas of Zamfara endemic for Lymphatic Filariasis.

He added that River Blindness, Trachoma, and Bilharzia are other endemic diseases associated with 6 local government regions in the state.

Adding further, Ibrahim mentioned that the prevailing diseases were on the decline due to Sightsavers' support, as Trachoma was contained to an extent, while Onchocerciasis was no longer any severe health threat.

As reported, Zamfara is been benefiting from Sightsaver's intercession for controlling and preventing NTDs since 1994, via DFID, and the African Program on Onchocerciasis (APOC) control.

Ibrahim reportedly gave the affirmation of his organization's adherence to the prevention of NTDs, via cooperation with state and local governments, Agriculture, Education, and SUBEB, Water resources ministries, Primary Health Care Board, the National Home-grown school feeding program, and the Female education Board.

