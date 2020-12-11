Left Menu
1,222 new COVID-19 cases in MP, recoveries grow by 1,347

With the death of nine patients across the state due to the virus, the fatality count rose to 3,382, they said.A total of 1,347 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the states recovery figure to 2,04,641.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 11-12-2020 20:22 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 20:22 IST
1,222 new COVID-19 cases in MP, recoveries grow by 1,347

Madhya Pradesh on Friday reported 1,222 fresh coronavirus positive cases, taking the infection count to 2,21,115, health officials said. With the death of nine patients across the state due to the virus, the fatality count rose to 3,382, they said.

A total of 1,347 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the state's recovery figure to 2,04,641. Four persons died in Indore and one each in Bhopal, Sagar, Khandwa, Chhatarpur and Guna, the official said.

Of the 1,222 new cases, Indore accounted for 412 and Bhopal 258. The number of cases in Indore rose to 47,839, including 803 deaths, while Bhopal's caseload stood at 35,395 with 538 fatalities.

Indore now has 5,000 active cases, while this figure for Bhopal is 3,167. With 29,352 samples getting tested in the state in the last 24 hours, the number of tests rose to 40.82 lakh.

The coronavirus figures of MP are as follows: Total cases 2,21,115, new cases 1,222, death toll 3,382, recovered 2,04,641, active cases 13,092, number of people tested so far 40,82,106..

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

