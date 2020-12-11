262 new COVID-19 cases in Nashik, six die

The count of COVID-19 cases in Nashik district of Maharashtra rose to 1,04,796 on Friday with the single-day addition of 262 such patients, the health officials said. The virus claimed six more lives, which took the death toll in the district to 1,852, they said.

So far, 99,406 patients have been discharged following their recovery, of whom 220 recovered on Friday. Of the total number of patients, 68,907 were from Nashik city, 4,420 from Malegaon, 30,541 from other parts of the district, and 928 from outside the district, the administration said.