Left Menu
Development News Edition

262 new COVID-19 cases in Nashik, six die

The count of COVID-19 cases in Nashik district of Maharashtra rose to 1,04,796 on Friday with the single-day addition of 262 such patients, the health officials said. The virus claimed six more lives, which took the death toll in the district to 1,852, they said.So far, 99,406 patients have been discharged following their recovery, of whom 220 recovered on Friday.

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 11-12-2020 21:19 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 21:19 IST
262 new COVID-19 cases in Nashik, six die

The count of COVID-19 cases in Nashik district of Maharashtra rose to 1,04,796 on Friday with the single-day addition of 262 such patients, the health officials said. The virus claimed six more lives, which took the death toll in the district to 1,852, they said.

So far, 99,406 patients have been discharged following their recovery, of whom 220 recovered on Friday. Of the total number of patients, 68,907 were from Nashik city, 4,420 from Malegaon, 30,541 from other parts of the district, and 928 from outside the district, the administration said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Circulate Capital commits USD 19 mn investment in 4 waste management cos in India

UK tariff waiver puts domestic trade pressure on Airbus

Equitas Small Finance Bank launches 3-in-1 account

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Farmers dealing with diabetes, hypertension; nearly 100 medical camps set up at Singhu border

By Joymala Bagchi Several farmers at Singhu border agitating against the farm laws are dealing with diabetes, blood pressure and pulmonary diseases and a few have been sent to hospitals for medical care.The government has already urged prot...

Former Nepal skipper Paras Khadka tests positive for coronavirus

Former Nepal skipper Paras Khadka has been tested positive for coronavirus and has currently isolated himself. Khadka, who has played ten ODIs and 33 T20Is for Nepal, said he conducted a PCR test on Friday after he lost his smell, and the r...

British stocks drop as prospect of no-deal Brexit grows

London-listed shares ended lower on Friday as investors prepared for Britain to leave the European Union in three weeks without a trade deal, while Rolls-Royce tumbled after it downgraded this years forecast. The blue-chip FTSE 100 shed 0.8...

Presidents Cup to be played at Medinah in 2026

The Americans will get another chance to win a cup at Medinah, which has been awarded the Presidents Cup in 2026. The matches will be played on the No. 3 courses at Medinah Country Club, located in the Chicago suburbs. It has hosted the U.S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020