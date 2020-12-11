Left Menu
Development News Edition

Portugal's daily COVID-19 deaths hit record high

The figures from the national DGS health authority came a week before the government is expected to re-evaluate plans to ease restrictions over the Christmas period. The country of just over 10 million people has now reported 5,373 deaths and a total of 340,287 infections, up by 5,080 cases from Thursday.

Reuters | Lisbon | Updated: 11-12-2020 23:28 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 23:28 IST
Portugal's daily COVID-19 deaths hit record high

Portugal reported 95 deaths linked to COVID-19 on Friday, its worst daily toll since the pandemic started, as countries across Europe struggled to contain a second wave of infections. The figures from the national DGS health authority came a week before the government is expected to re-evaluate plans to ease restrictions over the Christmas period.

The country of just over 10 million people has now reported 5,373 deaths and a total of 340,287 infections, up by 5,080 cases from Thursday. After a relatively mild first wave, cases rose sharply in the second, though they have eased slightly recently.

The number of infections per 100,000 people measured over the past 14 days is, at 533, more than double that in neighbouring Spain, data from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control showed. The government said on Saturday it would ease coronavirus rules over Christmas to let people visit loved ones, but added it would keep checking the data and reevaluate its plans on Dec. 18.

For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread of COVID-19, open https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/ in an external browser.

Also Read: In European first, Iranians face trial over suspected bomb plot

TRENDING

Google introduces Macro Converter for Sheets

Sanofi/GSK delay COVID-19 vaccine after disappointing trials

FTSE 250 retreats as Brexit hangs in balance; GSK dips on vaccine delay

Sanofi/GSK plan late-stage COVID-19 vaccine trials after safety data

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

French new COVID-19 infections up again, but intensive care cases below target

France reported 13,406 new coronavirus infections on Friday, fewer than Thursdays 13,750 but well above the 11,221 reported last Friday, while intensive care cases dropped again and are now well below a government target.After falling for w...

Reports of killings, abductions of Eritrean refugees "overwhelming" - UN

The head of the U.N. refugee agency said on Friday it had received an overwhelming number of reports of Eritrean refugees in Tigray, Ethiopia being killed, abducted or forcibly returned to Eritrea over the last month.If confirmed, these act...

U.S. Senate backs massive defense bill, despite Trump veto threat

The U.S. Senate on Friday threw its weight behind the annual National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, a 740 billion bill setting policy for the Department of Defense, passing the bill with a margin large enough to overcome President Don...

European rights envoy urges Bosnia to act to avoid migrant humanitarian crisis

A humanitarian crisis was unfolding in northwestern Bosnia where up to 3,500 migrants may end up sleeping rough in cold weather, a top European human rights envoy said on Friday. Dunja Mijatovic, the Council of Europes Human Rights Commissi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020