Left Menu
Development News Edition

Doping-WADA says it will monitor composition of COVID-19 vaccines

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said on Friday that it will monitor the compositions of various COVID-19 vaccines and alert anti-doping authorities if an ingredient is found to be on the list of prohibited substances. The anti-doping body said that making definitive statements concerning the composition of vaccines was premature but added there was no reason to believe that they would contravene anti-doping rules. "...

Reuters | Updated: 12-12-2020 00:59 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 00:45 IST
Doping-WADA says it will monitor composition of COVID-19 vaccines
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said on Friday that it will monitor the compositions of various COVID-19 vaccines and alert anti-doping authorities if an ingredient is found to be on the list of prohibited substances. The anti-doping body said that making definitive statements concerning the composition of vaccines was premature but added there was no reason to believe that they would contravene anti-doping rules.

"... Athletes can be confident WADA will continue to monitor all available information and advise them and other members of the anti-doping community in the event an ingredient of a vaccine might be problematic," WADA said in a statement https://www.wada-ama.org/en/media/news/2020-12/wada-clarifies-position-on-covid-19-vaccines. WADA said athlete health was their primary concern during the pandemic and that it was in contact with the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations to ascertain the exact composition of various vaccines.

"... In the highly unlikely event that a vaccine may cause a possible anti-doping rule violation... WADA's oversight of any subsequent results management will ensure that vaccines and the principles of anti-doping do not come into conflict," it added. "To be clear, despite the novelty of these vaccines, there is no reason to believe such vaccines would contravene anti-doping rules."

World Athletics chief Seb Coe said earlier on Friday that healthy athletes should take their place in the vaccine queue behind people with more pressing needs.

TRENDING

Google introduces Macro Converter for Sheets

Sanofi/GSK delay COVID-19 vaccine after disappointing trials

FTSE 250 retreats as Brexit hangs in balance; GSK dips on vaccine delay

Sanofi/GSK plan late-stage COVID-19 vaccine trials after safety data

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID SCIENCE-Drug combination improves COVID-19 pneumonia outcomes; five genes linked to severe disease

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.Two-drug combo improves COVID-19 pneumonia outcomes For h...

Trump aide Meadows urges FDA's Hahn to approve vaccine by Friday

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows urged U.S. Food and Drug Administration head Stephen Hahn to authorize Pfizer Incs COVID-19 vaccine by Friday and quipped that he should prepare to resign if not, a senior administration official said...

Trump aide Meadows urges FDA's Hahn to approve vaccine by Friday

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows urged U.S. Food and Drug Administration head Stephen Hahn to authorize Pfizer Incs COVID-19 vaccine by Friday and quipped that he should prepare to resign if not, a senior administration official said...

U.S. Congress passes bill averting government shutdown; fight on coronavirus aid drags on

The U.S. Senate, facing a midnight deadline on Friday, unanimously approved a one-week extension of expiring federal funding to avoid a government shutdown and to provide more time for separate talks on COVID-19 relief and an overarching sp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020