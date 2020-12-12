Left Menu
Mexico approves emergency use of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 12-12-2020 06:43 IST
Mexican health regulator Cofepris has approved the emergency use of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, deputy health minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said on Friday.

Mexico has registered 12,253 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 693 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 1,229,379 cases and 113,019 deaths.

