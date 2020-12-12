Mexico approves emergency use of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

Mexico approves emergency use of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccineReuters | Mexico City | Updated: 12-12-2020 06:43 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 06:43 IST
Mexican health regulator Cofepris has approved the emergency use of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, deputy health minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said on Friday.
Mexico has registered 12,253 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 693 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 1,229,379 cases and 113,019 deaths.
Also Read: Next Mexican central bank board member to be nominated Friday
- READ MORE ON:
- Mexican