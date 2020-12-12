Russia reports 28,137 new coronavirus cases, 560 deaths

... ...
Britain will fast track the movement of some perishable goods when its Brexit transition period with the European Union ends on Dec. 31 as part of efforts to deal with expected disruption at British ports, the BBC reported on Saturday. The ...
Switzerland has frozen the financial assets of the president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, following the violent aftermath of the elections in the east European country. Lukashenko and son Viktor are among 15 people banned from entering...
As farmers vowed to expand their protests over new farm laws, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday assured them that his government was committed to their welfare and that the legislations were aimed at giving them alternate markets to ...
Russia confirmed 28,137 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours on Saturday, including 6,622 in Moscow, pushing the national tally to 2,625,848 since the pandemic began.Authorities said 560 people had died overnight, taking the official ...